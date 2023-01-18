COLUMBIA − Local Salvation Army leaders announced Columbia has defeated Lawrence, Kansas, in the second year of the Salvation Army Border War.
The two communities competed against each other to see who can raise the most money for the Salvation Army's Christmas Red Kettle fundraiser from the weekend of Dec. 9 to Dec. 11. This was the same weekend as the Missouri versus Kansas men's basketball game.
Though the Missouri men's basketball team lost 95-67, the Columbia Salvation Army raised $7,681.28. The Salvation Army in Lawrence raised $6,179.68, so Columbia won by 24%.
“We are especially excited because Lawrence won the first year, so it is good to bring the traveling trophy home to Columbia,” Columbia Salvation Army coordinator Major Kevin Cedervall said in the press release.
Columbia will bring home the traveling trophy and bragging rights in the coming weeks.
The organization representatives said they expect the Border War to continue for years to come to help the local community in need.