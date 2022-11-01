COLUMBIA — Columbia Parks and Recreation announced Monday the city's annual winter trout fishing program will begin Tuesday.
The program will officially begin at 1 p.m. in Cosmo-Bethel Park on 4500 Bethel Street.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will stock the lake at Cosmo-Bethel Park with approximately 2,400 trout for the winter trout fishing program. Parks and Recreation partners with MDC to stock and maintain fish populations in multiple lakes throughout the city to help increase species diversity and provide local fishing opportunities year-round.
All trout must be released, unharmed from Tuesday through Jan. 31. Only artificial baits (no natural or scented baits) can be used during that time.
Beginning Feb. 1, anglers can catch trout under statewide regulations. A valid Missouri fishing permit and a trout permit are required. More information on trout fishing is available the MDC's website.