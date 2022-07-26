FULTON - Fulton police arrested one woman and four juveniles Tuesday after an alleged home invasion and burglary.
Skiasia Roland, 19, of Columbia, was taken to Callaway County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, property damage, armed criminal action, felony stealing and fourth-degree assault. Charges were not available in online records as of 6:30 p.m.
The four juveniles, also from the Columbia area, were released to the custody of juvenile authorities.
According to Fulton police, officers responded to a home invasion in progress on Kenwood Drive Tuesday around 12:10 p.m. A resident of the home being burglarized was able to call 911 and provide descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle they attempted to flee in.
The vehicle was located nearby, at which time the suspects were taken into custody. Officers discovered a loaded firearm, two air-soft rifles, marijuana and other items stolen from the residence inside the vehicle, the release said.
Fulton police said the investigation is ongoing.