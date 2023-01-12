COLUMBIA − The woman accused of stabbing a man and burning his body refused to appear in court Thursday.
Emma Adams, 20, of Columbia, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse.
Adams had an initial arraignment scheduled at the Boone County Courthouse Thursday afternoon but "refused to come to court," according to jail staff. Judge Kayla Jackson-Williams rescheduled the arraignment to Friday at 1 p.m. with Judge Kevin Crane.
The MU Police Department conducted an unsuccessful welfare check of a male student around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The student lived in Hudson Hall, a student residential hall on MU’s campus.
After an investigation into the student's whereabouts, MUPD responded to the 2400 block of Bentley Court, where the student had allegedly been dropped off by an Uber, court documents said. Columbia police officers were called to help investigate.
Adams was at the home sleeping when officers arrived. The investigation led officers to the backyard, where human remains were found in a fire pit, according to court documents.
Adams told police the victim had been beating her, so she stabbed him with a knife in self defense, court documents said.
The victim, currently referred to as John Doe, could not be positively identified because of the body's condition, but police said they have a "good idea" of who the victim is. CPD public information officer Christian Tabak told KOMU 8 Thursday morning that the victim's next of kin have not been notified yet.
Adams remains in the Boone County Jail with a $1 million cash-only bond.