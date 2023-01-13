BOONE COUNTY − The Columbia woman accused of stabbing a man and burning his body appeared virtually in Boone County court Friday after she "refused" to show up for a scheduled arraignment Thursday.
Emma Adams, 20, waived her formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse.
Adams' original arraignment was scheduled for Thursday afternoon but jail staff said she "refused" to come. Judge Kayla Jackson-Williams rescheduled the arraignment to Friday afternoon with Judge Kevin Crane.
Crane scheduled a bond hearing for Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. and a preliminary hearing for Feb. 16 at 9 a.m.
Adams is accused of stabbing a man and burning his body in a firepit earlier this week.
Officers from the MU Police Department conducted a welfare check Tuesday night on a student at a dorm on MU's campus. An investigation led to a home where they found Adams sleeping and the burned body in the backyard.
The victim, currently referred to as John Doe, could not be positively identified because of the body's condition, but police said they have a "good idea" of who the victim is.
Adams' attorney, Jeff Hilbrenner, said he was going to meet with her at the Boone County Jail Friday afternoon, where she remains on a $1 million cash-only bond.