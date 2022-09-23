BOONE COUNTY - A Columbia woman was charged Friday after she allegedly threatened children with a gun at a local residence Wednesday.
The suspect, Patrice Whitaker, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
According to a probable cause statement, Whitaker arrived at a residence on June Lane with a hand gun and got into a verbal argument with the residents. She then brandished the gun and pointed it at the residence, which had seven children inside, the statement said.
Witnesses told police that Whitaker said she "did not care about anybody inside and she would kill everyone." The statement also said that Whitaker pointed the gun at a window leading into the living room of the residence, where all of the children were.
Before fleeing the area, Whitaker raised the gun in the air and fired a single shot, the statement said.
She was unable to be located by officials after fleeing the scene, but as of Friday afternoon, she was listed in the Boone County Jail roster without bond. No hearings have been scheduled in the case.