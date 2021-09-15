WASHINGTON D.C. - A woman charged in 2019 with federal child pornography crimes agreed to a plea deal with the U.S. Attorney's Office, according to court filings.
Brittany Bailey was originally charged with distributing child pornography, as well as conspiring to receive and distribute child pornography. Per the plea agreement, Bailey will plead guilty to advertising of child pornography.
The agreement says the U.S. Attorney's Office will ask for a sentence of no more than 15 years in prison, the minimum sentence for the charge. The maximum sentence for the charge is life in prison. The agreement also stipulates Bailey will pay the victim in the case $20,000, though the victim has the right to request more.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Bailey exchanged messages with an undercover investigator on the messaging app Kik, in groups devoted to child pornography and child sexual abuse. In one group, Bailey shared videos of graphic child pornography with group members and with the undercover investigator.
During a search of Bailey's home, federal agents found devices Bailey used to produce and send child pornography, as well as image files depicting the child pornography.
Bailey is scheduled to be sentenced in early December.