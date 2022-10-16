COLUMBIA — Columbia Police arrested a woman early Sunday morning after responding to a report of shots fired.
Laronya Brown, 25, was arrested on charges of first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
According to a Facebook post from the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired report near 200 E. Texas Ave around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, police discovered a vehicle with gunshot damage but no victims.
Police later learned that Brown had been admitted to a local hospital for gunshot wounds. Officers say witness testimony, video evidence and statements from Brown herself led to her identification as the suspect.
Brown is currently being held at Boone County Jail without bond.