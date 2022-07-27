FULTON - Fulton police arrested one woman and took four juveniles in custody Tuesday after an alleged home invasion and burglary.
Skiasia Roland, 19, of Columbia, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage, felony stealing $750 or more, fourth-degree assault and possession of marijuana or a synthetic cannabinoid. She was taken to the Callaway County Jail.
The four juveniles, also from the Columbia area, were released to the custody of juvenile authorities.
According to Fulton police, officers responded to a home invasion in progress on Kenwood Drive Tuesday around 12:10 p.m. A resident of the home being burglarized was able to call 911.
According to a probable cause statement, the victim told officers four juveniles were in his house armed with what appeared to be an AR-15.
He said the suspects were wearing masks and left in a four-door, black vehicle, the statement said.
The vehicle, which was driven by Roland, was stopped nearby, at which time the suspects were taken into custody.
Roland told officers she went to the residence to "fight" the victim and brought the juveniles to help her.
Officers discovered a loaded firearm, two air-soft rifles, marijuana and other items stolen from the residence inside the vehicle, the release said.
Approximately $1,000 of damages was caused by force entry to the garage door, and there was at least $1,200 in stolen goods and cash found in the vehicle, according to the probable cause statement.
Fulton police said the investigation is ongoing.