COLUMBIA — Columbia Police arrested a woman early Sunday morning after responding to a report of shots fired.
Laronya Brown, 25, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Columbia police officers responded to the report near the 200 block of East Texas Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, police discovered a vehicle with gunshot damage but no victims.
Police believe Brown had driven up to a parked vehicle with two adults inside, and fired a gun. Police say gunfire was exchanged between Brown and those in the vehicle.
Police later learned that Brown had been admitted to a local hospital for gunshot wounds. Officers say witness testimony, video evidence and statements from Brown herself led to her identification as the suspect.
Their investigation also revealed that an adult male in the parked vehicle had a previous relationship with Brown. Video evidence and Brown's statements supported that the adult male only fired in self-defense.
Brown is currently being held at Boone County Jail without bond. She has an initial appearance in court Monday at 1 p.m.