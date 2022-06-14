COLUMBIA - Boone County prosecutors charged a woman Tuesday in connection to the shooting outside of Plush Lounge on Saturday, June 11.
Daneisha Lanai Joyce Harvey, 26, faces two counts of armed criminal action, one count of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to a probable cause statement, around 11:43 p.m. on Saturday, Columbia police responded to a shots heard call at the Plush Lounge on Business Loop 70.
Upon arrival, officers discovered evidence of a shooting, cartridge casings, as well as a victim, who was shortly transferred to University Hospital.
According to the victim's statement, she was in the club's parking lot when a red, two-door car approached her. The driver asked for her name, and upon receiving the answer, shot at the victim approximately 7 to 8 times.
The victim was able to identify Harvey as the suspect and informed police that Harvey is currently dating the victim's ex-girlfriend. She believes this is why Harvey assaulted her, according to the statement.
The victim's claims were corroborated by her wife, who was in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, and security video footage from Club Vogue, which is located just east of the Plush Lounge.
According to a press release from Columbia Police, the victim did not sustain life-threatening injuries.
Harvey has since been detained and is currently being held at Boone County Jail without bond.