COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was killed after a hit and run involving an alleged impaired driver on Providence Road Tuesday night.
Skylar Maddox, 25, was transported to University Hospital after the crash, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
Susan Hanel, 72, was later arrested at her residence. On Wednesday morning, she was officially charged with driving while impaired resulting in death, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and armed criminal action.
A news release from Columbia Police says Hanel was driving her Hyundai Sonata north on Providence Road and entered the center turn lane at East Sexton Road.
Maddox was driving his Kawasaki Ninja south on Providence Road, when Hanel failed to yield while making a left turn. She then entered into Maddox's path, according to the release.
Maddox then collided with the rear passenger side of Hanel's vehicle and was thrown from his motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet, according to CPD.
A third driver was driving north on Providence Road and was able to avoid Maddox, but struck his motorcycle, according to CPD. She was not injured.
Hanel failed to stop after the crash and continued westbound on Sexton Road. She was later arrested at her home.
According to court documents, a witness told officers that Hanel was driving without headlights. The witness saw her drive home, where police later took her into custody.
Officers said Hanel told them she was currently taking methadone and valium. She also told officers that she did not realize she was involved in a crash.
Officers conducted a horizontal gaze nystagmus (HGN) test, when officers said Hanel could not keep her head elevated and she was unsteady on her feet. Officers said they also caught her after she fell while moving from one test to another.
Court documents also said Hanel's driver's license expired in 2011.
She is currently in Boone County Jail custody without bond.
The crash closed Providence Road north of Worley for about two hours Tuesday night.