COOPER COUNTY — A Columbia woman is in custody following an attempted stabbing against two juvenile victims last Thursday, Feb. 23, the Cooper County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Jennifer Fangmann, 41, is charged with two counts of attempted murder in the second degree, three counts of first-degree domestic assault, two counts of abuse of a child, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of armed criminal action.
According to a press release from the Cooper County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred in a vehicle that was traveling east along Interstate 70.
Deputies said Fangmann, a male and two juveniles were in the vehicle when she reportedly grabbed a knife and began attempting to assault the juveniles.
The male was able to stop the car near the 101-mile marker and remove the juveniles from the vehicle, the release said, before Fangmann took the vehicle and fled the scene.
The juveniles had minor injuries.
Deputies and the highway patrol eventually found Fangmann "driving recklessly" near the 111-mile marker on westbound I-70, but in the eastbound median. The sheriff's office said her vehicle came to a stop after hitting a concrete drain in the median.
Fangmann was then taken into custody without further incident. She's being held at the Cooper County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond. No hearings have been scheduled in the case, according to online court records.