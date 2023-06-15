COLUMBIA − A Columbia woman faces a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter after a child died at her unlicensed, at-home day care facility, according to Boone County court documents.
Sarah Brown, 56, was arrested Wednesday night and booked into the Boone County Jail. She was released on a $15,000 bond, according to online records.
Court documents say a child, whose age is not mentioned, died at Brown's in-home day care center in late May. Authorities claim Brown "recklessly caused the death" of the child, after she left them sleeping unsupervised on their stomach with a loose fitting blanket.
Police said this ultimately caused the child to suffocate.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics' 2022 sleep recommendations for infants, children should be placed on their backs to sleep. Additionally, loose blankets, pillows and any other soft items should be kept out of a child's sleep space, the organization said.
Court documents say Brown knew the child had problems breathing prior to the incident. Police said Brown received instructions from the child's guardians to have them sleep on their back, after they were diagnosed with a viral lung infection.
Police said Brown suggested to the child's guardians that they be taken to the hospital for problems breathing just the day before. Despite this, police said Brown told them she continued to have the child sleep on their stomach.
Documents say Brown initially claimed she put the child in a crib at about 7:30 a.m. and checked on them at 8:30 a.m., when she realized they weren't breathing. Records show emergency responders didn't receive a call from Brown until almost 10 a.m.
However, in a statement to police the following day, Brown allegedly changed this timeline. Instead, she claimed she put the child in the crib at 9 a.m. and checked on them at 9:30 a.m., court documents said.
According to police, Brown's facility is unlicensed. Under Missouri law, a person must have a state-issued license to operate a day care center if they are caring for more than six children who are not related to them. Documents show at the time of the incident, Brown was caring for 12 children on her own.
Additionally, records show there were no baby monitors or cameras to assist Brown at the time of the incident.
Brown is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court at 1 p.m. Thursday.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.