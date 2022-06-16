COLUMBIA - Jeanettee Lamberson, 54, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing $87,000 in scratch lottery tickets from a HyVee gas station.
According to court documents, Lamberson stole tickets between February 2021 to June 2022 while she was working at the East Nifong Boulevard HyVee gas station.
HyVee's Loss Prevention Division discovered an accounting shortage for the lottery tickets and then Lamberson's theft, according to the probable cause statement. The division then found security footage of Lamberson taking lottery tickets while at work.
Lamberson admitted she would take the tickets from the gas station and then put him in her purse.
Lamberson was booked Tuesday, and later posted bond of $6,500.