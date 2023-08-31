COLUMBIA − One Columbia woman has made a significant impact in her community through her commitment to trap, neuter and return (TNR) stray kittens.
"I realized there were a lot of feral kitty cats on my security cameras. And I was like, 'Oh my goodness, it's time to do this again,'" TNR enthusiast Christina Byrd said.
Byrd's story is not just about her love for animals, but also her resourcefulness and determination in addressing a pressing issue.
"I initially started doing it in my older neighborhood because I kept seeing a momma cat and her kittens, and the kittens kept getting hit by cars," Byrd said. "It's very sad, especially because they are babies. Until we are able to get more foster homes and more people on board for TNR, it's going to continue to be a problem."
Byrd has a lot of support from her northeast Columbia neighborhood. They said they have seen a lot of stray kittens and that it's sad to see them with no homes.
"There's so many cats out there that are just suffering from being born with no families, no humans to help them or take care of them," Jean Sabau-Hall, a neighbor of Byrd, said.
For the past three years, Byrd has been assisting stray kittens, but her commitment reached new heights this year. Since May, she has successfully captured 122 stray cats, prioritizing their well-being before releasing them back into the wild.
"I check them for things like ringworm, flees, and they get dewormed. I have all of that stuff here," Byrd said.
She hopes there are more rescue teams in the future to help the overflow of kittens in Columbia. Rather than turning a blind eye, she rolled up her sleeves and got to work.
"She's very good with them and she loves them dearly. Every single one of them. She will do everything she can to get them into homes," Sabau-Hall said.
Byrd has a GoFundMe where she accepts donations that goes toward her stray kittens.