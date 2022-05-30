CAMDEN COUNTY - A Columbia woman was hospitalized Sunday after impacting her own boat through rough waters.
Around 3:25 p.m., 41-year-old Marsha Martin was traveling near the 4.8 mile marker in the Lake of the Ozarks Grand Glaize Arm. Upon encountering rough waters, she was propelled briefly into the air before landing back inside her vessel, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report.
She sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance.
Martin was driving a Lowe open bow motor boat, which wasn't damaged and was driven from the scene.
This was one of many boating accidents the Lake of the Ozarks saw on Sunday.