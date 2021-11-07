COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman was killed while crossing US Highway 63 on Saturday night.
The incident occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m.
Police say a truck collided with a 54-year-old pedestrian, Cassandra A. Shafer, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, towing a 12-foot utility trailer, was traveling south on Highway 63 near the Conley exit.
Shafer was crossing the highway, walking from west to east. The truck struck Shafer in the passing lane of traffic, according to a news release.
According to the Columbia Police Department, the male driver has no injuries. CPD did not say if he has been taken into custody or not.
This is an ongoing investigation. KOMU 8 will update this story as more information is made available.