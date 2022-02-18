COLUMBIA — Cheryl Barbero's children have never come to terms with her mother's fascination with cold weather.
"Nobody else wanted to get out in the snow," Barbero said. "So, it was just me."
At 63, Barbero most recently entertained the other residents of her senior community apartment complex in Columbia. She was the only one to play in Thursday's snow.
"I was very excited when we were going to have a big snow," Barbero said. "The first one was a bit of a disappointment because it wasn't quite as big as what I wanted. This one was great!"
A video captured by her best friend and neighbor shows Barbero eagerly creating a snow angel in the parking lot. Then, as she struggles to stand up, her friend laughs in the background. As a final finish on her snow art, Barbero places a walker near the angel as a nod to her senior community.
"I always like to have fun," she said. "It doesn't matter what the weather is. I'm always going to have fun."
Barbero is smart about her winter-time leisure. She doesn't have a car, which gives her all the fun without any risks of the downsides of winter storms.
"If it's icy, I tend to like a little spike on the bottom of my boots, but other than that I really enjoy being out in the snow, in the cold, and playing around just like the kids," she said. "I'm still young at heart."