COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday for taking part in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters valued at $1 million or more.
Danielle Ice, a 34-year-old former Springfield resident, becomes the seventh and final defendant to plead guilty for the cross-state conspiracy after her husband, 37-year-old Leslie Ice, along with five other defendants, also pled guilty. She faces up to five years in federal prison without parole.
As part of her guilty plea, Ice admitted that she and her husband were paid $20,000 for stealing at least 50 catalytic converters and selling them directly to Evan Marshall, 24, who paid them the sum. Marshall is one of the seven members of the conspiracy and the couples' main distributor of the stolen parts, according to a statement by U.S. Department of Justice.
The Ices started stealing the converters back in October 2020 and sold them to Marshall through at least March 2021, the statement said.
The plot involved the couple taking photographs of "valuable" — i.e. potential, or sellable — catalytic converters that were still attached to the victims' vehicles before sending the photographs to Marshall via text messages for his approval.
If Marshall deemed the catalytic converter valuable, the Ices would remove it and sell it to him.
According to the statement, the Ices were provided with a list of vehicles by year, make and model by Marshall that had catalytic converters worthy of stealing.
In 2021, Marshall also played a part in Leslie Ice's release from detention by giving his wife approximately $1,500 to set as his bond so he could be released from custody and the couple could resume stealing catalytic converters.
From December 2019 to October 2021 — a period in which the Ices were involved — around $1 million worth of catalytic converters were transported across state lines, Marshall admitted.
A sentencing hearing for Danielle Ice will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.