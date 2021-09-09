COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman pleaded guilty last week to the February murder of 33-year-old Maya Wootton.
Elizabeth Emily Dye, 25, pleaded guilty to second degree murder on Sept. 3 in Boone County Circuit Court.
Dye was originally arrested and charged with assault, armed criminal action and robbery on Feb. 15 after police responded to a home on Orchard Street for a reported shooting.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, police found Wootton with a gunshot wound to her head. Dye and another person, Lucas Harper, 34, were arrested that day.
A witness at the scene reportedly told police Dye and Harper discussed how to hide Wootton's body. Harper told police he saw Dye shoot Wootton before going through the latter's belongings. Harper also told police Dye admitted to him she shot Wootton and that she planned to bury Wootton's body in concrete, according to police.
Charges were upgraded for Dye after Wootton died of her injuries.
Dye will now serve her prison sentence of 20 years after her guilty plea.