COLUMBIA - A woman who was pushed off the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane Tuesday night has died, according to Columbia police.
Around 6:45 p.m., police said they received a call stating that a woman was thrown over the Highway 63 bridge on Clark Lane, according to previous coverage.
The woman, identified as 24-year-old Kaylen Ann Schmit, of Columbia, was later located in a wooded area under the bridge, police said. Schmit was transported to University Hospital for "extensive advanced trauma care," said Christian Tabak, public information specialist of the Columbia Police Department. She died hours later.
Police said witnesses assisted in detaining Jessie Randall Williams, 31, of Columbia. Williams evaded arrest, but was then successfully arrested without injury, according to police. The department is requesting a charge of one count of first-degree murder.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Williams was previously on parole in 2018 for stabbing a homeless man.