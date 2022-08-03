COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman received a suspended sentence Monday in Boone County Court for her role in an April 2021 assault.
Shaunasty Townsend, 24, was sentenced to five years of supervised probation after she pleaded guilty to stealing. The charge is connected to an April 2021 assault of a 20-year-old woman in the 3200 block of Elm Grove Drive in Columbia.
Court documents alleged that Townsend, along with Najah McHenry and a third unnamed suspect, lured the victim to the third suspect's home through Facebook to sell clothes on April 16, 2021.
According to the probable cause statement, security cameras showed the suspects rushing the victim upon her arrival. They also showed the victim reaching for a gun in her purse after being rushed and the gun going off, wounding the victim in the leg.
The suspects then took the victim's gun and struck her multiple times with it, the probable cause statement said.
McHenry was arrested by the next morning, while Townsend was arrested in May 2021.
McHenry faces charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree assault or attempted assault. Her case is still pending.