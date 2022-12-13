COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman is seeking the public’s help to find her missing husband, Jason Washington. He has been missing since Oct. 15.
“We talked at 9:30 that morning,” Tamitra Williams, Washington’s wife, said. “He said he wasn’t feeling good.”
Williams said Washington had a minor seizure that morning, which was not unfamiliar to him. She said her husband planned to drop their children off at their older sibling’s house if he continued to feel unwell.
“When he took them down there around 1:30, he had a second seizure,” Williams said. “My son was trying to call his name, and he kept checking, but Jason wasn’t responding to him.”
Williams said Washington started having seizures over the summer. She said he was taking medication for the seizures because they impacted Washington’s memory.
“He had a seizure in July,” Williams said. “He thought he had spoken to his [deceased] mother, and he didn’t remember that he has eight children.”
She said Washington had a similar experience in mid-October.
“When he came up out the seizure, he didn’t know who my son was,” Williams said. “He didn’t know who he was, so he left.”
Williams said she reported him missing later that day. The Columbia Police Department said Washington was last seen walking near West Middle School on Clinkscales Road on Oct. 15.
“He looked confused in the picture CPD released,” Williams said. “Never heard from him since then.”
Washington was last seen in a long-sleeve grey shirt, grey pants, and a pair of red Air Max shoes. Williams said she believes he may still be in that outfit. She said if he’s not wearing long-sleeves, he has tattoos on his arms to help distinguish him.
Williams has been posting on the app Nextdoor and putting out fliers in hopes of finding Washington.
“Anywhere I would get a tip, I would go out there,” Williams said. “Even if I didn’t know where I was going. I would drive.”
Though her husband is still missing, Williams said she appreciates how many tips she’s gotten.
“I know people are out there looking and listening for him,” Williams said.
Washington moved to Columbia at the beginning of October. Williams said prior to this, her husband had lived in St. Louis his whole life.
“We was moving for the kids,” Williams said. “To get them a better education.”
The couple's youngest child is just 2 years old. Williams said the children are not handling their father’s disappearance well.
“Right now they’re hurting,” Williams said. “Their father is not here, and they know something is wrong. I just try to tell them that he’s somewhere safe just waiting for us to find him.”
She said they couldn’t have a good Thanksgiving without him. She’s hoping to bring him home in time for Christmas.
CPD asks if anyone knows anything or has seen Washington to call 911 or the department at 573-874-7652. People can also submit an anonymous tip online.