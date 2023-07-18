A Columbia woman charged in 2019 with federal child pornography crimes was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday.
As part of a plea agreement, Brittany Bailey pleaded guilty to advertising of child pornography, according to online federal court records. She will be given credit for time served.
Bailey also received 10 years of supervised probation upon her release and was ordered to pay a total of $25,000 in restitution.
Bailey was arrested in May 2019 after an investigation that started in Washington, D.C. She was originally charged with distributing child pornography, as well as conspiring to receive and distribute child pornography.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Bailey exchanged messages with an undercover investigator on the messaging app Kik, in groups devoted to child pornography and child sexual abuse. In one group, Bailey shared videos of graphic child pornography with group members and with the undercover investigator.
Federal agents found devices Bailey used to produce and send child pornography, as well as image files depicting the child pornography, during a search of her home.
Bailey's children were not involved in the child pornography that was shared in the online forums, court documents indicated. Both of her children are living with their respective fathers, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
The plea agreement said the U.S. Attorney's Office asked for a sentence of no more than 15 years in prison, the minimum sentence for the charge. The maximum sentence for the charge is life in prison.