JEFFERSON CITY − A Columbia woman was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison without parole Thursday for methamphetamine trafficking.
Cassiopeia Marie Blaise, 37, pleaded guilty in August 2021 to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, after she received a large package of methamphetamine shipped from California to distribute locally.
Co-defendant Bryan Patton Tullous, 39, of Columbia, was sentenced on Feb. 11 to 10 years and 11 months in federal prison without parole after pleading guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Tullous admitted that he ordered the package and paid $12,000 for the methamphetamine.
On April 26, 2019, officers intercepted a package from California that had been shipped to the residence shared by Tullous and Blaise.
The package contained approximately 5.6 pounds of methamphetamine in five individual packages that weighed approximately one pound (453 grams) each, for a total of 2.209 kilograms of methamphetamine.
Officers took both of them into custody and executed a search warrant of the residence, where they found the opened package hidden under clothing.
They also found a dozen firearms in various areas of the residence. One of the firearms had the stock cut off, making it useable as a pistol grip-type weapon, according to a news release.
The case was investigated by the East Central Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Columbia Police Department.