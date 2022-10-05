COLUMBIA - A woman who was thrown over the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane Tuesday night has died, according to Columbia police.
Around 6:45 p.m., police said they received a call stating that a woman was thrown over the Highway 63 bridge on Clark Lane, according to previous coverage.
The woman, identified as 24-year-old Kaylen Ann Schmit, of Columbia, was later located in a wooded area under the bridge, police said. According to a probable cause statement, Schmit fell approximately 38 feet from the overpass.
Schmit was transported to University Hospital for severe injuries to her spine and had internal bleeding, according to a probable cause statement. She died hours later.
Police said witnesses assisted in detaining Jessie Randall Williams, 31, of Columbia. Williams evaded arrest, but was then successfully arrested without injury, according to police.
Williams was officially charged Wednesday with first-degree murder.
Witnesses told officers they saw Williams and Schmit "struggling" on the overpass, according to the probable statement. Witnesses said they saw Williams trying to throw Schmit over the guard rail and that he tried to pick her legs up.
One witness told an officer that Williams was "100% no doubt trying to kill her," the statement said.
In a post-Miranda rights interview, Williams reportedly told officers that he was having "emotional problems" and that he and Schmit were arguing "for nothing."
Williams was paroled in August for stabbing a homeless man in 2018, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.