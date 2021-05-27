COLUMBIA - COMO Magazine will host the Women of Excellence Awards on Thursday. The event will be held in Kimball Ballroom from 5 to 7 p.m.
COMO Magazine's publisher, Erica Pefferman, said the event is intended to empower and uplift women in the Columbia area.
"To be selected as someone that has done an exceptional job I think would mean a lot," Pefferman said. "It means a lot to me to give them that award."
Pefferman said the event promotes each finalists' work and brand.
"We make sure to celebrate not just the woman receiving the award, but the team of people that have helped them get there and their business," Pefferman said.
Many women were nominated, Pefferman said, but they could only select 24 for their finalists. There will be one winner for each category.
"The winners will receive a token of appreciation that is a glass plaque with their name on it, and our honorable mentions will receive matted, framed awards as well," she said.
The magazine selected finalists from community nominations for eight categories: Hospitality, professional excellence, health care, real estate, finance, education, public service and retail.
Rebecca Miller, co-owner of Peggy Jean's Pies, is a finalist in the retail category.
Miller said the company has been nominated for many awards over the years. In early years, Miller said she got too fixated on these types of nominations.
"I would get very caught up in it as this reflection of my self worth or the brand's self worth," Miller said. "Are we putting the focus here, making sure that we're doing the best that we always can?"
Miller now thinks of these awards as icing on the cake.
"You get it, that's great," Miller said. "But if you spend all of your time pushing to get it, you're sort of forgetting the core of what you do that makes you who you were to be nominated in the first place."
Whether she wins or not, Miller said she is honored to be recognized.
"This is sort of like award season for a lot of local and state magazines," Miller said. "I feel like that clip of Sally Field from the 80s, when she's at the Oscars saying, 'You really love us, you really do!'"
Pefferman said this nod of recognition is especially encouraging after the difficulties of the past year.
"Most of us don't do what we do for the 'Atta girls,' but when you get them it's pretty great," Pefferman said.
Miller said she appreciates events like COMO Magazine's Women of Excellence for reminding her of the positive aspects of her company.
"We live in a social media driven world, you can really quickly base your self worth and how your store is doing on what sort of interaction and comments you're getting online," Miller said. "It's so easy to get sucked into that path. So I think when you're nominated for something like this, it's kind of pulls you back a little bit."
Miller and her co-owner, Jeanne Plumley, will be featured on a new reality baking competition series, "Crime Scene Kitchen." The show premiered on May 26.