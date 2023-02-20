COLUMBIA — A Columbia business celebrated its successful partnership agreement Monday. Healium launched its release of their investment and license agreement with Mayo Clinic.
Staff members and supporters of the company celebrated the $3.6 million seed investment Monday, the largest private equity raise for a women-owned business in mid-Missouri history, according to the company.
According to its website, Healium is a mental fitness tool that offers a new, active approach to meditation that is powered by body electricity. The tool uses real-time data from fitness trackers to create a virtual reality where users can see and interact with their own biomarkers.
Users can interact with their EEG brain patterns, heart rate, blood pressure and skin conductance.
What makes Healium different from other mental health and meditation apps is that it allows the user to see and interact with their feelings as 3D objects, so the user can train their brain to self-manage their anxiety, focus more intently, and even sleep better.
In the partnership, Mayo Clinic will provide experts to help develop immersive mental health and fitness capabilities using virtual and augmented reality.
“By collaborating with Mayo Clinic, we’ve built an important bridge between biometric data, generative AI, and XR content,” said Sarah Hill, Healium’s CEO who developed the technology with Dr. Jeff Tarrant in 2016.
Hill, as well as 41 million others, struggles with anxiety and insomnia. She said she developed Healium to counteract the traumatic media images she encountered as a former TV broadcaster.
“Media images can be hurtful but when compounded differently into something soothing, they can also heal,” Hill said. “These are powerful, drugless, portable coping mechanisms for this mental health emergency that quickly interrupt the stress response.”
Healium works by transforming biodata from consumers' wearables like a fitness tracker or Apple Watch into a virtual reality to help quiet the user's mind.
Healium uses VR goggles or even its mobile app to create the virtual experience.
Wendy Moore, a consistent user and support of Healium, said she has suffered from anxiety and depresssion her whole life. She says she uses Healium not only in her daily routine to either de-stress after a long day, but also to help her work through her anxiety and stress in an impactful way.
Moore say she's tried almost all of the different meditation apps and says what makes Healium so powerful is being able to see instant feedback.
"It's just really powerful to be able to see how your brain is reacting," Moore said. "To know more about that, and to really look at these beautiful scenes but also see how your brain is reacting to that."
Healium has been clinically validated in six peer-reviewed journals and has been viewed over 7 million times. It won the 2022 NFL Players Association pitch challenge, the 2022 CES Innovation Award, the Procter & Gambler Ventures Innovation Prize, and more.
Healium offers a two-week free trial with a $10.99 monthly subscription after.