COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia's Youth Advisory Council is pushing the city council to address the issue of youth experiencing homelessness in the city at their next meeting.

The Youth Advisory Council's mission is to communicate the perspectives of Columbia's youth to the city council on policies that affect them. The council is made up of 21 students from high schools across Columbia.

The letter the Youth Advisory Council addressed to mayor Brian Treece voices the council's support for raising temperature when the Wabash Warming Center opens overnight from 9 degrees to 25 degrees Fahrenheit. It also says more work needs to be done.

"We just think having that extra space to like support people like in the bitter cold was really important,” said Abigail Bridgeman, chair of the Youth Advisory Council.

The warming center, located at 126 N. Tenth Street, is a "refuge of last resort," according to the city. This means that individuals who are experiencing homelessness and aren't able to or willing to use another shelter can spend the night at the center.

Despite the praise, the Youth Advisory Council's letter lays out clear goals the city should should strive to achieve. This means developing more permanent solutions for individuals experiencing homelessness, including investing more in affordable housing projects and youth shelters.

Bridgeman said the city council has been receptive to their concerns, including Betsy Peters who represents the Fifth Ward on the city council.

“Most of the issues that they have are the same issues that more of our older citizens have," Peters said. "It’s nice because they bring more of a youth perspective to it.”

The Youth Advisory Council takes this mission seriously as it seeks to elevate the voices of young Columbia residents. Genevieve Harline, the Youth Advisory Council Co-Chair, emphasized the need to speak up for youth experiencing homelessness in particular.

 “I think it’s really crucial that the Youth Advisory Council is standing up for youth who just need these stable environments,” Harline said.

According to a one-time count of mid-Missouri shelters from 2020, 66 children aged 17 and under relied on shelters for their housing. The Institute for Community Alliance, a group that helps organizations compile data, collected data from shelters from across the region.

Ultimately, the city council will decide how it addresses the issue of homelessness, but Peters said the advisory council's concerns will be taken into account. 

The Wabash Bus Station will close as a warming center on March 12 and won't reopen until December of this year.

