COLUMBIA − Columbia Supreme, a local youth sports league, is working to improve the lifelong outcomes of high-risk youth while improving inclusion and diversity in the area.
The league allows kids to play basketball without the fees that might keep them from being able to join other leagues. The founder of the league, Anthony Johnson, also focuses on teaching the athletes the importance of community service.
Thursday's community service event was in cooperation with the Turning Point Day Center, an outreach point for the homeless population in Columbia.
Several of the athletes went to the Turning Point Day Center to serve a meal to some of the people who utilize Turning Point's services.
The kids served hamburgers and hotdogs that they prepared with the help of their parents to dozens of people in need.
The center's director, Darren Morton, said he was enthusiastic when Johnson said he wanted to work together.
"They play sports, they play basketball but Anthony knows that it's way bigger than the sport," Morton said. "I just find it super cool that Anthony wants to show his athletes that the homeless community needs love and support".
Johnson said he wants to teach his athletes the importance of giving back.
"It's really important for the kids to understand that a lot of people are one or two pay checks or one emergency away from being in this same situation," he said.
Some of the athlete's parents said they are glad their kids get the opportunity to serve their community through this league.
"I want my kids to know that their service in the community and their involvement in the world around them is important, and I'm so happy that Supreme offers them that opportunity," parent Tanajia Douglas said.
Johnson said he is always looking for new ways for his leagues athletes to serve their community.
"I just think it is good to expose the kids to different things," Johnsons said. "And the community has been so good to us and our program, so we want to give back to them."