COLUMBIA - New changes could be coming to Columbia's bus routes in February.
On Monday, the Columbia City Council will review a plan created by Go COMO, the city's public transit service, that proposes combining bus routes amid staffing issues.
Go COMO wants to combine its six routes into three routes. This would increase the completion time for one bus route from 45 minutes to 90 minutes, according to the plan. No bus stops are being eliminated.
The plan is meant to help deal with the low number of bus drivers that forced Go COMO to implement "mandatory" overtime for drivers since August of 2021.
Go COMO needs at least 45 drivers to avoid mandatory overtime, but right now, it only has 26 full time drivers and two part time drivers. According to the service only 19 of those drivers have been able to work the "mandatory" overtime, putting even more strain on the system.
The long hours have created "burnout and low morale" for drivers, according to the plan.
Even as Columbia struggles to find enough drivers, demand is increasing. Ridership has increased the past four years, from 174,746 in 2019 to 521,548 in 2022.
Go COMO wants to combine the Red and Green routes to serve the length of Broadway and the Gold and Blue routes would run from Columbia Mall to Lakewood Plaza and Ballenger Ln. The Orange and Black routes would run from Rangeline Street to the South Providence Medical Center.
Go COMO has also seen more demand for its paratransit service, which gives rides to people with health issues that make riding the bus difficult. They operate vans that can transport multiple customers at a time.
The Federal Transit Administration requires bus services to provide paratransit services at least three quarters of a mile from bus routes, but Go COMO operates paratansit for the entire city.
508 people are eligible for Go COMO paratansit, and the service reports getting around 20-30 new applications each month.
Go COMO believes combining routes will help the service improve recruitment, reduce overtime, and improve driver retention.
The Columbia City Council is set to review the plan Monday during a public work session at 5 p.m. in the council chambers.