COLUMBIA - Residents in Cedar Lake North subdivision is under a precautionary water boil advisory starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday until 12 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.
According to Consolidated Water, the advisory is due to a water main break on North Cedar Lake Drive West.
Residents living on North Cedar Lake Drive West, Lake Valley Lane, Pear Tree Circle, Maple Grove Way, Apple Tree Lane, Southampton Drive, Holly Glen Court, Idlewood Court, Cedar Lake Court, Apple Tree Court and Southampton Court are under the advisory.
Bethel Street between Southampton Drive and North Cedar Lake Drive West is also under the advisory.
Residents should boil water for three minutes and should not use ice unless the water was boiled beforehand. Water used for hand washing or other non-consumption purposes does not need to be boiled.
Residents can call the Water District, 573-449-0324, with questions.