COLUMBIA − On Wednesday evening, Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board will meet in city council chambers for the first meeting since Senate Bill 26 was added to the city code.
SB 26 provides law enforcement agencies with more disciplinary protection. At Nov. 1's meeting, the Columbia City Council voted to update the city code to include new rules for police offers to stay in line with SB 26, which passed in the Missouri legislature in July.
Some of the new changes mean:
- Officers cannot be questioned by more than two investigators, therefore, Citizens Police Review Board are not allowed to call officers in for questioning.
- Anonymous complaints are not actionable.
- Records and proceedings related to complaints will be closed to the public and not subject to disclosure under the Sunshine Law.
- Citizens will have only 10 days to file an appeal after the police chief makes a preliminary determination about their complaint.
- Identifying information about the complaining witness will be available to the officer involved.
Wayne Boykin, the vice chair and acting chair for the Citizens Police Review Board, said he's worried about the appeal process.
"It's just a timing thing. That's the biggest thing right now. We used to have it where somebody has 30 days to file an appeal after a decision was made, Boykin said. "There's now a 10 day gap. So, they have 10 days after they get that decision from the police chief."
Mary Ratliff, the president of Columbia's NAACP chapter, voiced her frustration in an email addressed to Mayor Brian Treece and city council members. Ratliff CC'ed KOMU 8 News and the Columbia Tribune on the email. The email is written as follows:
"To the Honorable Mayor, Brian Treece and Council
I am writing to express my disappointment with the vote taken by the Columbia City Council to gut the Columbia Police review Board. As you know the Columbia NAACP along with other Citizens fought for years to make this board a reality and felt it one of our and hopefully Columbia's proudest moments when it was finally passed. I felt very proud to share with other NAACP Units what we as a community had accomplished.
I regret I was unable to be at the meeting in person to voice my objection, due to a health issue at the time, but certainly felt the majority of the council would have supported strengthening the board rather than gutting it.
This is very disappointing for me to see Columbia falling in line with the National trend to abandon efforts to right the wrong done many Black Americans as far as fairness in law enforcement goes.
The position of the NAACP have not and will not change, we have concerns but no fear of fighting for what we believe is needed to correct inequities and believed we had partners in our efforts, we were wrong.
Where were those who fought so hard to take down the Mural in the Court House who was so concerned about what it depicted. Thanks to David Tyson Smith for standing in the gap on behalf of the Community.
Yours in the Struggle for Equity, Freedom and Justice,
Mary A. Ratliff, President Columbia MO NAACP."
KOMU 8 News reached out to Ratliff for further comment but did not hear back.
Karl Skala, the mayor pro-tem and city council member for Ward 3, spoke to KOMU 8 News over the phone. Skala did not wish to be interviewed on camera but offered his thoughts on the issue of SB 26 and Ratliff's email.
"I share her concerns... there's not a whole lot I can do about it," Skala said.
To avoid a potential lawsuit for going against state law, Skala said council voted "in compliance with state law."
"It's something we have to do," Skala said.
Boykin said in his personal opinion, SB 26 will hinder the ability to get things done quickly.
"It just means that the rest of us in the board will have to work at a better pace and make sure we're getting things done in a more timely fashion," Boykin said.
The review board's meeting will begin at 6 p.m. A copy of Wednesday's agenda can be read here.