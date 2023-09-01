COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is now accepting application for its Civic Academy for the fall of 2023.
For those who are unfamiliar with it or haven't heard of the program, Civic Academy is a free, eight-week program that allows residents to get an insightful look into local government, including the services it offers and its operations.
These sessions will take place on Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. from Sept. 28 through Nov. 16. Dinner is available at 5:30 p.m. before each session.
Through the program, participants will get to talk and take in information from a variety of city departments including the Boone County government operations and elections.
Civic Academy is available for city residents 18 years and older. While the program is free, enrollment is limited to 20 participants per session.
"We've seen a lot of interest in the Civic Academy program which launched last fall. I'm thrilled there has been such a huge interest in this program," Columbia City Manager De'Carlon Seewood said.
For more information about the program and to apply, visit CoMo.gov/civic-academy.