COLUMBIA - DASH Convenience and Liquor Store apparently is closed after its liquor license was revoked.
This comes after the Missouri Highway Patrol determined owner Dashrath Patel sold Keith Sumner, a minor, alcohol. Troopers say he then drove the wrong way on highway 63 and crashed head-on with another car in January. The crash killed Sumner and three other people.
Communication Director for The Missouri Department of Public Safety, Mike O'Connell, mentioned the process of revoking the license, “There was an appeal to the administration hearing commission by the convenience store saying can we stay open while we’re trying to appeal this case with our liquor license, and be able to sell liquor. And the administrative hearing Commission said no”.
According to this case breakdown, multiple charges were filed against DASH.
"The state supervisor for the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco control heard this case, received all the evidence and decided to revoke the license and that was the appropriate action based on what had occurred in this case," O'Connell said.
The A-T-C also found video evidence of other minors buying alcohol at the convenience store.
According to this news release, the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced it partnered with the MoDOT Highway Safety and Traffic Division by launching an app that makes it easier to check IDs.
“The authorities really want to work with and help educate people who sell alcohol, and then provide training on how to check IDs,” said O'Connell. “We have an app that's free, that anybody can use to check to make sure that the license is legitimate. You can actually demonstrate with your own driver’s license, where you just scan it.”
This app is an example of what is being done to try to assist in responsible checking for minors trying to purchase alcohol.
As stated in the release, State Supervisor of the ATC, Dottie Taylor, highlighted the dangers of teens drinking. “Underage drinking is a danger to Missouri’s young people and others on the road, and the new Show-Me ID app makes it easier than ever for all those who sell alcohol to verify the authenticity of any state-issued identification to aid in the prevention of alcohol being sold to minors," Taylor said.
O'Connell said the store is still allowed to sell soft drinks and convenience items.
However, a business next door said that they have been closed for weeks.