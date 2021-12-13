COLUMBIA — Columbia’s emergency winter shelter, Room at the Inn, opened Sunday.
It will conclude shelter services on March 6.
The shelter rotates between Columbia churches.
The dates and host sites are as follows:
- Dec. 12, 2021 – Dec. 18, 2021: The Unitarian Universalist Church, 2615 Shepherd Blvd.
- Dec. 19, 2021 – Jan. 1, 2022: Fairview United Methodist Church, 3200 Chapel Hill Road
- Jan. 2, 2022 – Jan. 29, 2022 – Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W. Broadway
- Jan. 30, 2022 – Feb. 12, 2022: Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. 9th St.
- Feb. 13, 2022 – Feb. 19, 2022: First Presbyterian Church, 16 Hitt St.
- February 20, 2022 – February 26, 2022: First Baptist Church, 1112 E. Broadway
- Feb. 27. 2022 – March 6 at 7 AM: Unitarian Universalist Church, 2615 Shepherd Blvd.
A shuttle service will transport Room at the Inn guests from Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, 702 Wilkes Blvd., every night of operation, beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Check the Room at the Inn website or Facebook page for the more current information and needs.