COLUMBIA − Columbia Park and Recreation's Family Fest will have its first event of the summer on Wednesday. The event, BEE Kind to Your Mind is sponsored by Burrell Behavior Health and will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cosmo Park.
With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, BEE Kind to Your Mind will teach participants about self-care, plants and pollinators. The goal is for people who attend to be able to experience nature to its fullest and take a breath of fresh air.
The program and engagement leader of well initiatives at Burrell Behavioral Health said this event is one that she is very excited for.
"We had the opportunity to engage with our communities, especially during mental health month," Lexie Costa said. "So it you can expect is engaging activities, interactive experiences, being able to care for the brain, health and wellness needs of both our kiddos as well as the adults too."
She said each person who attends may have a different way of self caring.
"So maybe for you that's being outside in nature, maybe that's getting to network and talk to fellow community members," Costa said. "Maybe that's getting up and dancing along with the live music and performing. All that we know is if you can find something that works for you, so that you can leave a feeling better than you have done your job when it comes to self care."
Burrell Behavior Health has a 24/7 crisis line that can be reached at 1-800-395-2132.
There are four other Family Fun Fest events that will take place on the third Wednesday of each month until September. Each event has a different theme.
- June 15 at Cosmo Park: Juneteenth Jamboree
- July 20 at Clary-Shy Community Park: Healthy Habits
- Aug. 17 at Albert-Oakland Park: Be Prepared!
- Sept. 21 at Albert-Oakland Park: Creative Kids
More information on this summer's events can be found on the Park and Rec's website.
