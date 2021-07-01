COLUMBIA - The annual Fire in the Sky event is leaving some residents frustrated.
The Fourth of July celebration put on by the City of Columbia will be this Sunday at 9:15 p.m. at the American Legion Park.
It’s the 69th celebration and the first one in this location due to COVID-19s impact last year.
The celebration has been moved to the American Legion Park after being held at Cosmo-Bethel Park last year for social distancing.
The move to American Legion has not gone unnoticed and is causing some residents to be upset.
“I have no idea why they would move it out here to legion,” Columbia resident Dan Benthal said. "There’s no adequate parking and I have a 95-year-old dad and a wife on dialysis who has trouble walking. There’s no handicap parking anywhere accessible where you’re going to be able to see these fireworks.”
Parking has been a big issue since the park will be closed on the actual holiday. That being said, people will have to find other locations to park and still get a reasonable view on the show.
The location itself is the problem for residents. With them trying to park at other locations, like in private areas, it can cause issues.
“That’s private land,” Benthal said. “I hope these businesses will accept patrons just hanging out in their parking lot and leaving trash behind because we know the city isn’t going to pick that up."
The move is defended by the city because of the need to appeal to everyone. Also with COVID-19 still being a factor, they wanted to ensure maximum safety.
“It takes months and months to plan an event of this magnitude,” Columbia Recreational Services manager Erika Coffman said. “When we started those things, we were still under COVID, not sure what’s going to happen.”
Regardless of the location, the city wants people to be safe and knows that Columbia will be one of few local places that have a show for this weekend.
“One thing that we felt was good was that we were still going to provide a show,” Coffman said. “It's still an environment that’s safe and with some surrounding areas that will allow our citizens to see those fireworks at a reasonable distance.”
In a news release, Columbia Parks and Recreation recommended viewing the fireworks from Nifong Park, Home Depot and the Hitt Street Parking Garage. The City said they "tested the viewing" and provided video examples of what fireworks would look like.