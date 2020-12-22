COLUMBIA- Columbia's first medical marijuana facility held its grand opening Tuesday and opened its doors to those with a medical marijuana license.
3Fifteen Primo Cannabis is located on 4003 Ponderosa Street in south Columbia.
The company holds licenses for four additional dispensaries in Missouri.
In late September, the Missouri Cannabis (MoCann) Testing was the first laboratory in the state to be approved for testing medical marijuana.
3Fifteen is the 19th dispensary to open in the state, of 192, and in the top 10%, according to the owner.
"We were fortunate we won five stores. So this is my first of five that will be opening in the state," Owner Jason Corrado said.
Missouri ranks as the fifth-fastest to market out of the 21 states to pass medical marijuana since 2005, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Some setbacks came into play when getting the go to open.
"It took a lot longer than it should have because they had folks that were out with coronavirus and [had] limited hours, and things that normally take a few months dragged out to six," Corrado said.
Corrado also credited the state for their work.
"I think a lot of folks thought that the process would move a lot faster. But to the state's credit, they did a very good job in the application process," he said.
Corrado said the overall process takes months.
"The growing process is several months, and then the curing process is another month. It would have not made a lot of sense for me to be open to the public in June," Corrado said.
Other external factors caused delay includes the arrival of machinery.
"The equipment that you had to have for your grow operation, and equipment for a lot of the manufacturing operations is ordered from overseas. There have been trade wars and slow downs and shipping," Corrado said.
Corrado thought he would be open in the fall of 2020.
"I did not expect some of the delays that we've had with municipalities, like I said, with conditional use process, and then building permits, and a lot of this stuff is really dragged out," Corrado said.
According to Corrado, 3fifteen has 12 marijuana strains available. Two of those strains come from Clovr, based out of Kansas City, and they are pre-rolled joints.
The other strains come from Archimedes Medical Holdings, which is located in Perryville, Missouri.
Currently the dispensary only has flower and does not carry edibles or vape cartridges, but plans on doing so in the future.
"Come out and visit us. I'm thrilled to be able to offer this medicine that no one else here will be able to offer for a little while, and just again, thrilled to be the first to be able to bring it to Columbia," Corrado said.
For more information, check out the facility's Facebook page.