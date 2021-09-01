COLUMBIA - The unemployment rates for the month of July reached as low as 2.5% in the city of Columbia.
That percentage, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, is among the lowest in the state of Missouri, which to some may sound surprising. The city continues to see help wanted signs posted on the windows of local businesses and some are even being forced to close their doors.
July 2021's rate is a 2.6% drop from July 2020's rate, which was 5.1%.
The low percentage also comes after Governor Mike Parson halted pandemic-related unemployment benefits in June. The state's unemployment rate is currently 3.9%.
Harold's Doughnuts, a doughnut hotspot for 7 years, is just one of the local businesses that was effected by the shortage of help.
Chi-Town Eats, a restaurant owned and operated by Angelo Smith, is another Columbia business that has seen a change in their hours in the recent months. The business closes their doors on Sunday while they operate from 11 a.mm until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Smith says they struggled for a bit even closing for three months.
"We had trouble when students went home," Smith said.
As many businesses have struggled during the pandemic, Chi-Town Eats has done relatively well.
"Once students come back I have almost a full roster," Smith said.
One business that has struggled with staffing has been Mad Cow, a restaurant located off of Nifong Boulevard.
"The pandemic has made it so I've had to be here almost everyday," Fidanka Honse, the restaurant's owner said.