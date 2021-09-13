COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia Municipal Court is offering a warrant amnesty for one week, beginning Monday, Sep. 13 through Friday, Sep. 17.
The warrant amnesty applies to anyone with outstanding warrants in Columbia and facing arrest for failing to appear for traffic, parking tickets or other ordinance violations.
"It's really an opportunity for people to come in, turn themselves in and kind of get back on the right track. Obviously, my hope is, is that they can either resolve their case that day, or we can set it for resolution and at a future date," Municipal Court Judge Cavanaugh Noce said.
"If someone chooses not to turn themselves in, it's a disappointing result. But then they would be subject to arrest after the amnesty expires," Judge Noce said.
According to Judge Noce, this is the third or fourth time the court has offered a week-long warrant amnesty.
"I tried to do it, occasionally, but not with a certainty. One of the things that really struck me is that a lot of people have suffered great hardships during the pandemic," the judge said. "And hopefully, if we can give somebody a chance to come in and resolve their warrant, maybe that'll take one more thing that's weighing down on them, where they can move on to address all these other hardships that are facing," Judge Noce said.
Those who participate in the warrant amnesty this week must agree to attend all future court dates. If they break that promise, a new warrant will be issued.
To turn oneself in, one must go to the Municipal Court on the second floor of 600 E. Broadway at 9 a.m., each day or on a scheduled docket. Those who show up at other times will be placed on the next available docket that day.
"I think always there's some people that are always willing, I think people are scared when they get warrants, they are distracted by a lot of things in life that may be weighing on them. And those are the type of people that want to be accountable, but they're really afraid. And hopefully, we can remove that fear by having them come in, and even, like I said, either resolve the case, or get it set for a time to be resolved," Judge Noce said.
Municipal Court hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. To check for a warrant, visit the City of Columbia Municipal Court’s website at CoMo.gov/Court.
Citizens can visit in person at 600 E. Broadway, email MunicipalCourt@CoMo.gov or call 573-517-5022 if they have questions.