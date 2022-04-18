COLUMBIA - Monday night the city of Columbia swore in its newest mayor. Voters chose Barbara Buffaloe to be the city's next leader after Brian Treece announced he would not run for reelection.
KOMU 8's Emily Spain sat down with Buffaloe to talk about her hopes for the city, solutions for trash collection and what the biggest challenge she thinks the city is currently facing.
Q: You're the second female mayor in the city's history. What's that mean to you?
"About time, right? This is the first time we've ever had a majority of women on Columbia City Council. And, you know, women make up over 51% of our community in gender population. And so, to think that we haven't had that representation was surprising to me."
Q: What do you hope people know about you?
"I hope they know that I'm always going to be authentically me. They know that they can bring their issues or concerns to me. And they know they can bring their joys and their celebrations."
Q: What would you say to the voters who did not vote for you?
"I will still listen to you. And, I still want to know how can I help make your life better?"
Q: What do you think is the city's biggest challenge moving forward?
"Right now one of the biggest challenges we have is actually something you're seeing at a national level. And it's kind of there's a us versus them that's happening...And so, that's one of our biggest challenges is help kind of getting out of the national rhetoric that's happening, and really making people focus on Columbia."
Q: When you say, 'us versus them,' are you talking about government versus constituents?
"Yeah, well, there's both that or there's also like you're either for something or against, roll carts is a perfect example...It's either for or against. In reality, there's always that middle ground. And there's always like, what is the intent? What is it that we actually want to be focusing on? And, it's good professional service."
Q: "Is there any specific solution you are hoping that's brought to the table by city staff when it comes to trash?"
"I think so when you look at other communities, they do often have a hybrid approach, right? Because you have to understand that every neighborhood might be different. So for me, I understand that workers compensation issue with our workers getting hurt on the trucks, I know we have high turnover. And so, I know that having an opportunity for automated collection helps reduce that cost to the city and to people, their lives. But, I also live in an older neighborhood and understand tight driveways or no driveways in some places. And so figuring out what works best for our neighbors and asking the employees, 'what they think will work out?' is what I'm hoping to see."
Q: What about using a private company for trash collection?
"I will say it's not an option that I would like on the table. It's not an interest to me. And in fact, that's because I think about just the quality that we have that we can offer as the city government. So, it's definitely something that I want to see us keep within Columbia, within our organization."
Q: The role of mayor and council members is not a full time gig. So, what's the motivation for you?
"Oh, the motivation for me is that I really do love Columbia. And I have not given up hope yet. You know, I think we've seen, you know, national politics, people not necessarily being the best version of themselves. And I joke that I'm a rational optimist, you know, I'm not going to just blindly jump off the cliff. But I have to hope that we can help repair some of the relationships that have been broken, and that we can actually build a better future for our kids."
Q: Do you think that there's some work to be done with the relationship between council and city staff?
"I definitely think there's some work that needs to be done...Over the last few years, you kind of saw frustration from both council and staff. And what I think about is that we need to have a trust, and common respect and just basic civility between everybody really. And so, I think the mayor sets the tone. And I look forward to setting the tone and checking in with our professionals on city staff. And then also making sure that...we're holding staff accountable to meeting our goals, but that we're also doing it in a way that is making sure that we're respecting them as well."
Q: What do you envision for the future of Columbia?
"I definitely want to see a vibrant community where people are still Midwestern, common sense and kindness. But, I definitely see one where we have mixed use neighborhoods, people can get around by bus, by bike, by car by walking, we have a vision where everybody has an opportunity to do the work that job, go to the school they want to, to live in the neighborhood they want to live in, and that we treat each one another with respect and kindness. So, that's the vision I see."