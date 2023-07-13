COLUMBIA – Columbia City Manager De'Carlon Seawood's annual budget message for 2024 will be delivered at noon Thursday in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.
Residents of Columbia can learn about the budget during this meeting, though the budget will be introduced during a council meeting on July 17.
Community members will also be able to make public comments at three city council meetings before the budget is adopted:
- Monday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m.
The council will also hold a work session at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 15 in the Council Chambers, where the public is also able to attend. Councilmembers will vote on the proposed budget at the Sept. 18 meeting.
The proposed budget will also be available on the city's website and at City Hall starting at 1 p.m. Friday, July 14.
The council meetings and the budget message will be streamed in the above media player, the KOMU 8 News app and on Mediacom 80, Charter Spectrum 992 and CenturyLink 96.