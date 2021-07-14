COLUMBIA − The City of Columbia's Director of Public Works announced his retirement on Wednesday.
Dave Nichols will retire on Oct. 14, 2021, according to a news release.
"I’ve had a wonderful career with the City. I’ve developed lasting relationships with so many people these past 16 years," Nichols said. "I am especially grateful for my Public Works staff who have made coming to work so enjoyable and the dedication they have for the department and the citizens of Columbia."
Nicholas began his career with the city in October 2005. In that time, he served as chief engineer, manager of engineering and inspections, assistant director of Public Works and director of Public Works.
City Manager John Glascock will evaluate the process sued to choose the next director, according to the release.
"The hard work Nichols has put in during his time at the City has positively impacted both staff and residents," Glascock said. "His knowledge of our City’s infrastructure has allowed Columbia to grow and keep up with the changing needs of our community."