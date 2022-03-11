COLUMBIA - Room at the Inn Columbia is extending its service to those who are unsheltered until the tentative end date of April 2.
The extension comes with help from Columbia's city manager, Human Services department and Parks and Recreation department.
On Friday, the city announced the shelter would move to Northeast Regional Park, formerly known as Boone County Fairgrounds.
Room at the Inn will be moving on Saturday, March 12 from Memorial Baptist to Northeast Regional Park and will remain there for the next three weeks.
In a statement, City Manager De'Carlon Seewood said the move to a new space will offer more resources to more people.
"The Northeast Regional Park will provide a large space for RATI to utilize for the remainder of this winter season that will provide protection for our most vulnerable population," Seewood said. "It is important to the City that individuals experiencing homelessness have access to resources and shelter during this especially difficult time of year."
For more information on Room at the Inn, visit its website.