COLUMBIA - Room at the Inn Columbia is extending its service to those who are unsheltered until the tentative end date of April 2.
The extension comes with help from Columbia's city manager, Human Services department and Parks and Recreation department.
It usually stops service at the end of February.
Room at the Inn will be moving on Saturday morning from Memorial Baptist to the Fairgrounds Event Center and will remain there for the next three weeks.
It is also updating their volunteer sign-up pages to reflect the extension.
For more information on Room at the Inn, visit its website.