COLUMBIA - Additional sidewalks have been a need in Columbia for quite sometime now.
To combat this, the city of Columbia came out with final touches on its Sidewalk Master Plan back in 2013. Initially, the plan included adding 40 sidewalks around town with others to be added in the future.
So far, the city has completed 10 of the 40 projects, while some remain in progress or are at least funded. The city said it is trying to complete one of these major projects each calendar year.
The Bicycle/Pedestrian Commission and Planning and Zoning Commission met to discuss updates for the plan at the city council meeting on Dec. 5.
At the meeting, the commissions made recommendations to the council. One recommendation was to try and speed up building the sidewalks.
Local Motion CEO Lawrence Simonson said he feels there is a need for additional sidewalks in Columbia. One thing he hopes is to speed up the process as there are many areas around the city that have projects planned.
"While we believe that the city has a great plan in place to build these sidewalks and is putting a lot of great work into them, we hope that the city council and the city can speed up the process a little bit," Simonson said.
The city has a list of the approved sidewalk projects ranked from highest to lowest priority, which are ranked by categories based on the importance of the location.
Some of these categories include pedestrian attractions, bus routes, fills gap, traffic volumes, no sidewalk on either side, and strategic planning areas.
Simonson said Local Motion often attends the meetings.
"At these meetings, a lot of the time we welcome members of the public. I always ask them 'What do you think we need?' and a lot of the time, they talk about the need for more sidewalks in busy areas of town," Simonson said.
In doing so, the city's commissions are going to need more funding.
A big step in prioritizing this project is getting all of the "priority 1" sidewalks added to the city's capital improvement plan. This plan would give the project more funding and would allow the city to work on multiple projects at a time.
Sidewalks along Columbia's main roads are funded by the Missouri Department of Transportation, but the sidewalks that are funded by the city would seek a vast improvement in development with additional funding.
The estimated total cost of implementation for the 2022 plan update is $24,670,080, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
There will be a vote on whether to add some of these recommendations to the Bicycle/Pedestrian Commission's plan at the next city council meeting which will take place on Monday, Dec. 19.