COLUMBIA- Columbia has hosted Pride Fest before, but for the very first time a parade is happening on Sunday, along with other events throughout the day on Saturday.
The parade starts at Tenth and Park Avenue and will turn right on E. Broadway, ending on Seventh Street.
Center Project President Janet Davis said, "The atmosphere is so contagious you just feel yourself being lifted up and it's just a celebratory weekend."
On Saturday, events will start at noon and go until, 6 with a street fair in front of Rose City Music Hall.
There will also be a healthcare pavilion for the first time that will provide the monkeypox vaccine, HIV testing, and at home covid tests.
Saturday night there will also be more events from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Rose City Music Hall.