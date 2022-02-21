COLUMBIA - The Ward Reapportionment Committee will present it final report to the Columbia City Council at Monday's meeting.
The city council formed the committee in November to re-map wards in Columbia using census data so that population amounts in each ward are equal.
Committee chair Tracy Greever-Rice said the committee will walk council members through its process and give recommendations, including three trial maps and alternatives based on input from the public.
The maps show where wards would gain or lose sections in order to make them more even population-wise.
"My hope is that the council will take the recommendations quite seriously. Deliberate thinking about the future, both today and for the next nine years before it's time to do it again," she said. "And make a set of decisions that conform to public laws about how to do redistricting and that ensures the fairest representation possible here in the city of Columbia."
The committee said it valued public opinion throughout the process. It held several meetings and a hearing to allow Columbia residents to voice concerns.
"My main goal as chair of the committee was to ensure that we had the most open and inclusive public input process that we could and that we successfully provided materials and information to help people make well informed input and contributions to the process," Greever-Rice said.
The committee ended with three trial maps and a set of potential alternatives that could be used in specific trials or as substitutes in any of the trials.
Committee members used results from two forms of voting, an up/down majority vote and a rank order vote, to show the detail of their process.
"So, it's not just providing a thumbs up or thumbs down," she said. "It's providing a set of opinions on each of the potential alternative choices that council could make."
But ultimately, city council will make decisions based off the recommendations in the Ward Reapportionment Committee's presentation.
This will include another round of public hearing and input.
Greever-Rice said, "I hope that folks pay attention and come down and speak their peace because it will affect where and how they vote for the next decade."
The new map will go into effect after municipal elections on April 5. It will not impact boundaries before that date.
You can watch the livestream of the Columbia City Council meeting here: https://www.como.gov/broadcasts/